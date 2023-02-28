TN small businesses approved for $116.9 million through State Small Business Credit Initiative

The U.S. Department of Treasury announced today the approval of up to $116.9 million in funding under the State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI) to support small business growth in Tennessee.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, and they play a central role in building strong communities throughout Tennessee,” said Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee. “I’m pleased that this funding will help expand the growth of small businesses and encourage interested Tennesseans to utilize these funds to promote economic growth in our state.”
This funding, allocated by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development (TNECD) and LaunchTN, will be used to create a suite of programs to provide financing and technical assistance to local small businesses.
“With one of the top business climates in the country, Tennessee is the ideal location to create, launch and grow a business,” said TNECD Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. “We appreciate the U.S. Department of Treasury for approving this funding, which will support and expand Tennessee’s small business and entrepreneurial ecosystem.”
This includes a debt program working with Community Development Financial Institutions (CDFIs) and Minority Depository Institutions (MDIs) to serve rural to urban areas of the state, as well as an investment program for early-stage startups and a fund-of-funds strategy investing in emerging venture capital fund managers.
“Access to investment capital has been a challenge in Tennessee, so these funds will fill an immediate demand and support growth in startups that are primed to reach their potential,” said LaunchTN CEO Lindsey Cox. “We are eager to help founders across the state access this capital so they can continue innovating.”
TNECD and LaunchTN are hosting regional meetings to provide an overview of the new Fund Tennessee initiative, which begins today and runs through April. To learn more or register for a kickoff meeting, visit the TNECD website.
Through the SSBCI program, the U.S. Treasury has allocated more than $300 million to support small businesses and entrepreneurs. This historic investment in Tennessee will generate private investment in the state, helping to create a strong business climate and providing access to credit for underserved communities.