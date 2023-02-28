TN residents save 10% on stays at Tennessee State Parks

Tennessee residents can now enjoy a 10% discount on overnight accommodations at Tennessee State Parks. With seven million Tennesseans proud to call the state home, the discount provides an opportunity for more people to experience the natural beauty of their parks.
The discount is available to all adults 18 and older who present a valid state-issued photo ID at the time of check-in. It applies to campsites, cabins, and lodge rooms, but does not include group facilities, boat rentals, permits, premium campsites, and certain cabin exclusions. It also cannot be combined with other discounts, such as those for active military, 100% disabled veterans, seniors, or Tennessee state employees.
To redeem the Tennessee Resident Discount, residents can book online at reserve.tnstateparks.com. For cabins and campsites, click "Show Discounts" and select “Tennessee Resident Discount” at checkout. For lodges, select the "TN Resident" price before checkout.
You can learn more about the discount, and see a list of recommended parks on their website: https://tnstateparks.com/blog/tn-residents-save-10-percent-on-staycations-at-state-parks
There are discounts offered to veterans as well: https://www.tn.gov/veteran/veteran-benefits/tn-state-benefits/state-parks/discounted-rates.html