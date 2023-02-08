Tennessee has been recognized by Launch: Equitable and Accelerated Pathways for All for nearly a decade of strategic investments in high-demand, high-wage opportunities for all students through the state’s nation-leading Career and Technical Education (CTE) pathways work and partnering with K-12, postsecondary, and workforce systems.
The department is celebrating Innovative School Models and National Career and Technical Education (CTE) Month, highlighting Tennessee’s innovative approach to providing students with early career and postsecondary development opportunities.
“I am incredibly proud that Tennessee was awarded a grant for our ongoing pathways work and is being celebrated by Launch on a national scale,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Through historic commitments to CTE programming, effective alignment with Tennessee’s workforce needs, and important relationships with local, district, and nonprofit partners, Tennessee remains focused on strategic investments to support our students and future workforce.”
Tennessee is part of the Impact Cohort, chosen for its strong pathway foundations and enabling conditions that have built connections between K-12 schools, postsecondary institutions, and employers. The Launch Network works to drive a national agenda for college and career pathways, work with state and local partnerships to advance equitable growth and scaling of pathways, and advance pathways policies and strategies that that help achieve greater scale and sustainability.
To continue participating, Tennessee was awarded $100,000. At the conclusion of this two-year initiative, the Impact Cohort site teams will develop a state-specific Sustainability Plan with clear next steps for improving and scaling equitable college and career pathways across their states.
Additionally, Governor Bill Lee and the Tennessee General Assembly have made a historic investment of $500 million to bring Innovative School Models to every public high school and middle school in the state. In May 2021, the department awarded 21 school district Innovative High School Model grants, which included an initial investment of $30 million to foster local community partnerships that boost student readiness.
These local and state investments have been supported by representatives, educators, nonprofit organizations, and businesses all across Tennessee, who celebrate the state's commitment to supporting students and building the workforce of tomorrow.