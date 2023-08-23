Yesterday, lawmakers at the Tennessee Capitol honored the memory of beloved Doctor Benjamin Mauck, who was shot and killed 6 weeks earlier, by a patient in Collierville, Tennessee.
The resolution paid tribute to Dr. Mauck’s devotion to his family and the community, as well as his commitment to healthcare, was read aloud on the floor, and followed by a moment of silence.
Larry Pickens, the man accused of first degree murder and aggravated assault in this case.
Pickens will next court date is set for August 29.
Dr. Mauck leaves behind his wife and two young children.