Pleasant View, Tennessee judge Greg Smith has been asked to assist the Parliament of Ukraine in revamping its judicial system. The request came from the National Judicial College (NJC) in response to the Parliament's resolution from six months ago to remove the corruption from its judicial system. Smith, a frequent teacher of the NJC, was chosen due to the trust he had already built with the college as well as his past work.
"I'm humbled to be entrusted with this important task by the National Judicial College and the Country of Ukraine," said Judge Smith.
Judge Smith was given 14 days to complete his position paper and spent over 100 hours writing it. His paper focused on the way Tennessee’s General Sessions Courts are run and included advice he received when he became a judge.
“The main difference that I hope to make is that they can trust going in front of a judge because as long as the judge is neutral only the facts of law dictate the answer, not who’s closer to any lunch date with the judge,” he said.
Judge Smith's position paper, along with the other U.S. judges', has been translated from English to Ukrainian and is now heading to the Parliament for review. Smith is hopeful his paper will be put into practice and that he may have the opportunity to teach Ukrainian judges in the future.
