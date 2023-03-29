Tennessee farmers are doing all they can to protect their spring crops from the recent drastic changes in temperature. With highs in the 80s and overnight lows near freezing, vulnerable crops like strawberries need special attention. From frost blankets to overhead irrigation, farmers are taking extra action to safeguard their blooming fruit, even when it means staying up all night.
Jimmy and Karen McCulley of Amazin' Acres in White County had to pull an all-nighter to protect their strawberries. “We kept an eye on all our sprinklers and pumps to make sure there was a continuous water supply,” Karen McCulley said. “By morning, I was covered in ice myself. Thankfully, many of our plants still have yellow blooms, which means we were able to save our crop. We hope to have strawberries ready for picking by April 20.”
Associate Professor and Extension Specialist in the Plant Sciences Department for the University of Tennessee Institute of Agriculture Dr. Natalie Bumgarner explains the reasoning behind freezing to keep plants safe. “A common technique to protect crops from frost or freeze damage is overhead irrigation,” Dr. Bumgarner said. “The idea is that irrigation systems provide water to the crop throughout the low temperature event. That liquid water stays frozen and releases heat to maintain plant temperatures around 32 degrees. The design and usage of the irrigation system is crucial to successfully utilize this method.”
Smith-Perry Berries in Hamilton County employed a different method—frost covers. “The temperatures got down to 22 degrees at ground level on the farm,” Will Perry said. “Some of our plants had one cover and some had two. The single cover kept temperatures at 27 degrees and the double cover at 36 degrees. The covers have been our saving grace.”
With strawberry season just around the corner, you will be able to find berries at a farm near you. Whether you’re looking for pick-your-own, pre-picked, a strawberry festival, or farmers market, you can use Pick Tennessee Products to locate local fruits and more at picktnproducts.org or on the mobile app.