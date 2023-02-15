The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) and Study.com are joining forces to provide support for Tennessee Teacher Apprenticeship candidates and combat staffing shortages by offering free access to the “Keys to the Classroom” suite of resources. This suite of resources will provide high-quality test preparation supports, helping teacher apprentices prepare for and pass their licensure tests to earn their Tennessee teacher’s license.
In May 2022, TDOE announced a $20 million investment to create the Tennessee Grow Your Own Center, in partnership with the University of Tennessee System. This Center is leading innovative teacher apprenticeship programs for educator credentialing, ensuring districts and candidates statewide have access to varied programs, degrees, and matches for their localized need – at no cost.
“Providing free test prep resources in Tennessee further emphasizes our commitment to ensure every child has a well-trained, high-quality educator in their classroom,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “We are grateful that partners like Study.com are joining in our strategic efforts through teacher apprenticeships to strengthen the educator pipeline through no-cost, high-quality opportunities.”
“As the teacher shortage crisis continues to affect schools across the nation, we are doubling down in our investment in building a more diverse teacher pipeline through Keys to the Classroom," said Dana Bryson, SVP of Social Impact, Study.com.
“The Tennessee Grow Your Own Center is thrilled to support the delivery of Study.com’s tremendous offerings to our teacher apprentice districts and candidates,” said Erin Crisp, Executive Director, Tennessee Grow Your Center. “Our commitment to quality programs and statewide scale will ensure a pipeline of high-quality educators, ultimately benefiting the outcomes of our Tennessee students for years to come.”