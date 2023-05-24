The Tennessee Department of Agriculture’s Animal Health Division has confirmed a case of atypical Bovine Spongiform Encephalopathy (BSE) in a cow with ties to the state.
The cow arrived at a packing company in South Carolina and was isolated and euthanized upon showing signs of illness.
Preliminary investigations have determined that the cow had originated in southeast Tennessee.
State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said that her office is working closely with federal partners and animal health officials in South Carolina to trace the origins and siblings or offspring of the affected cow, with the ultimate goal of preventing any potential problem from entering the food supply chain.
Atypical BSE is a chronic degenerative disease that affects cattle by forming an abnormal prion protein.
Although it is not contagious and there is no treatment or vaccine, the US has a robust surveillance program to detect and prevent affected cattle from entering the food supply.
Signs of BSE in cattle can include changes in temperament, abnormal posture, poor coordination, decreased milk production, or loss of condition without a noticeable loss of appetite.
Cattle owners are advised to monitor their herd for any sign of illness and to contact the State Veterinarian’s office if health concerns arise, as atypical BSE poses no risk to human health.
The Tennessee Department of Agriculture is dedicated to promoting animal health in Tennessee and works with other health-related stakeholders, academic institutions, and extension services to ensure the safety of both animals and people.