Tennessee college campuses have seen an increase in crime over the past year, according to a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI).
The 'Crime on Campus' report shows that overall crime on campus rose by 26.28% from 2021 to 2022, with theft increasing by 20.51%.
While the numbers are higher than in 2019, police departments across the state note that the increase is likely due to the large influx of students returning to campus this fall, as well as the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The report also found that more crimes are reported when the fall semester begins in August.
To learn more about the findings of the report, you can read the full report here: https://www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/tbi/documents/Crime%20on%20Campus%202022%20Final%20SECURED.pdf.