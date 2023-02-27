The Special Investigations Section of the Tennessee Department of Revenue conducted the investigation that led to the indictment and arrest of Bruce Morris Head, president of Stewart Williams Company, in Springfield. Revenue special agents arrested Head, age 65, Thursday. His bond was set at $85,000.
“The Department of Revenue has always been committed to making sure Tennessee’s tax laws and procedures are applied uniformly to ensure fairness,” Revenue Commissioner David Gerregano said. “We can never allow individuals engaged in fraudulent tax activity to have a competitive advantage over honest Tennesseans.”
If convicted, Head could face up to 25 years in the state penitentiary and be fined up to $50,000 for theft, up to 12 years and fined up to $25,000 for money laundering, and up to two years and fined up to $3,000 for tax evasion and each count of filing false sales tax returns.
The Department of Revenue is working in conjunction with District Attorney Robert Nash’s office to pursue the criminal case.
Citizens are encouraged to report any violations of Tennessee's revenue laws by calling the toll-free tax fraud hot line at (800) FRAUDTX (372-8389).