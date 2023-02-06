Sen. Frank Niceley (R) recently introduced Senate Bill 311 (SB311) to make gold and silver coins legal tender in the state of Tennessee. If passed into law, the bill would allow Tennesseans to use gold or silver coins the same as money.
Specifically, SB311 would require the state to accept gold and silver as payment for taxes, as well as authorize any person or entity in the state to produce and sell gold or silver coins, each coin labeled in a clear and intelligible manner with the weight and purity of the metal.
The passage of the bill would also establish a state bullion depository for the state to deposit any gold and silver collected for the payment of taxes.
Tennessee could become the fourth state to recognize gold and silver as legal tender, joining Utah, Wyoming, and Oklahoma.
In 2022, Tennessee also passed a bill repealing the sales tax on gold and silver bullion, further incentivizing the use of precious metals for everyday transactions.