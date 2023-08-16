The Tennessee Titans announced a new Stadium Waitlist to benefit Nashville schools. With each new waitlist member, a book will be donated to Metro Nashville Public Schools, and the 2nd & 7 Foundation will donate over half a million books to kids in need across the country since their founding in 1999. Joining the waitlist also grants members the chance to purchase PSLs and suites in the new stadium when sales begin, as well as other benefits.
On Tuesday, Aug. 15, the Tennessee Titans opened their new stadium waitlist to the public with new members supporting local schools through a book drive in partnership with head coach Mike Vrabel's 2nd & 7 Foundation.
This initiative is aimed at increasing reading proficiency across Metro Nashville Public Schools, and supply elementary school libraries across Nashville with new books.
"Access to books is a huge barrier in increasing literacy among our future leaders, and we’re so grateful to 2nd & 7 for again partnering with us to break down those barriers," said Titans Vice President and Executive Director of the Titans Foundation, Johari Matthews.
The donation will feature children's books from 2nd & 7's own book series, "The Hog Mollies," which teach valuable life lessons in their adventures. The 2nd & 7 Foundation will donate over half a million books to kids in need across the country since its founding in 1999.
"The joy of reading is something we want every child to experience, and we appreciate the Titans for helping to get more books in the hands and homes of our youngest learners," said Dr. Adrienne Battle, Director of Metro Nashville Public Schools.
Joining the waitlist secures the member a spot in line to purchase Personal Seat Licenses (PSLs) and suites in the new stadium when sales begin. Other benefits to joining the waitlist include presale access to Nissan Stadium events, discounts at the Titans Pro Shop, priority access to home playoff games in the current stadium, special ticket offers, and access to private events.
This initiative is part of the Titans' ONE Community commitment to Education, and is aimed at giving children access to age-appropriate materials and providing community role models to inspire young readers.
For more information on how you can join the waitlist and support education in the Nashville area, visit http://titansnewstadium.com/.