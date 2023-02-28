The United States and Tennessee have reached a settlement regarding False Claims Act violations with three medical providers in Tennessee.
The combined total of the settlements is $882,507.49, with $639,551.41 going to the United States and $242,956.08 to Tennessee. The alleged violations pertain to the submission of claims for non-reimbursable and/or medically unnecessary autonomic nervous system testing.
Premier Internal Medicine of Giles County, PLLC (Premier) will pay $440,518.84, with $264,050.17 being restitution. Christine King-Patterson (King) will pay $126,988.65, of which $82,118.36 is restitution. Monica Masingale will pay $315,000 in restitution. It is important to note that the civil claims resolved by these settlements are allegations, and there has been no determination or admission of liability.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Kara F. Sweet of the Middle District of Tennessee and Senior Assistant Attorney General Tony Hullender of the Tennessee Attorney General’s Office handled this case.