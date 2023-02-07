This legislative session, Tennessee lawmakers are seeking to add two new official state songs to their list of already established mottos. If approved, Rep. Bo Mitchell (D—Nashville) and Sen. Heidi Campbell's (D—Nashville) bill HB1437/SB1521 would designate the southern rock anthem “Copperhead Road” by Steve Earle and Debbie Mathis Watts’ “The Tennessee in Me” as the 11th and 12th official state songs, respectively.
“Copperhead Road” was released in 1988 and became an instant rock hit, reaching No. 10 on the Billboard Rock Tracks Chart and selling over one million digital copies.
As a result, theft of Copperhead Road street signs in various states have been reported over the years, and causing East Tennessee State University to change the name of a road near Mountain City, Tenn. from Copperhead Road to Copperhead Hollow Road in an effort to discourage theft.
Here are all of our current official Tennessee state songs, and when they were adopted.
- 1925 - My Homeland, Tennessee by Nell Grayson Taylor
- 1935 - When It’s Iris Time in Tennessee by Willa Waid Newman
- 1955 - My Tennessee by Frances Hannah Tranum
- 1965 - Tennessee Waltz by Redd Stewart
- 1982 - Rocky Top by Boudleaux and Felice Bryant
- 1992 - Tennessee – Vivian Rorie
- 1996 - A Tennessee Bicentennial Rap by Joan Hill Hanks
- 1996 - The Pride of Tennessee by Fred Congdon, Thomas Vaughn and Carol Elliot
- 2010 - Smoky Mountain Rain by Kye Fleming and Dennis Morgan
- 2012 - Tennessee by John R. Bean
Read the lyrics and learn more about our state's symbolism on the official website.
Learn more about the history behind the songs on MTSU's website.