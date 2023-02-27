After 47 days in the ICU, Alexis Prue, a devoted Tennessee Titans fan who went into cardiac arrest just hours after attending the Titans' game versus the Jaguars on Jan. 7, has been transferred to a hospital’s progressive care unit.
Andrew Prue, Alexis's husband, recounted that they had been getting ready for bed in their hotel room after the game when Alexis started having difficulty breathing. Paramedics arrived to the hotel within five minutes and Alexis went into cardiac arrest during the ambulance transport. Fortunately, her heart started beating again after three minutes of resuscitation.
Andrew Prue shared a picture of his wife on Twitter saying goodbye to the ICU, saying, “Peace out ICU, Hello PCU. After 47 days, Alexis is officially out of the Intensive Care Unit & going to the Progressive Care Unit. Early next week she will be transferred to a local rehab facility. We can’t thank you all enough for your prayers & support. We love you.”
A GoFundMe fundraiser for Alexis has raised nearly $60,000.
