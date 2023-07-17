Tennessee takes legal action against 6 unlicensed out-of-state companies for illegally transporting alcohol

Tennessee Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti has filed a federal lawsuit to halt the illegal shipments of alcohol facilitated by six unlicensed, out-of-state companies, across state lines into Tennessee.
The lawsuit, filed in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee at Nashville, asked for a preliminary and permanent injunction under the federal Twenty-First Amendment Enforcement Act, as well as civil penalties to be issued under the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act.
The suit came as a result of an undercover investigation launched by Tennessee Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC) agents. During the course of the investigation, the agents purchased and received unauthenticated, untaxed shipments of liquor from the defendants.
Though the TABC responded to the unlawful activities by sending certified cease and desist letters, the shipping continued anyway. The current case marks a milestone for Tennessee attorneys general, as it is the first time a violation of the Twenty-First Amendment Enforcement Act has been prosecuted.
“Our agents and staff worked hard to collect the evidence against these bad actors," said executive director of TABC Russell Thomas. "Too often, we find websites operated by unscrupulous individuals willing to deceive consumers.”
The Twenty-First Amendment Enforcement Act, passed by Congress in 2000, allows state attorneys general to bring civil action against any individual or organization engaged in shipping alcohol illegally.
More information about the Act, the lawsuit, and digital copies of both can be found online: https://www.ttb.gov/publications/21st-ammendement-enforcement-act