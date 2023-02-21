The Tennessee Supreme Court has ruled that the Tennessee Governmental Tort Liability Act (“Act”) does not waive sovereign immunity for claims of gross negligence or recklessness against governmental entities. This decision reverses a ruling by the Court of Appeals which allowed a plaintiff to proceed with her claims against Hawkins County, the Hawkins County Emergency Communications District Board, and the Hawkins County Emergency Management Agency.
The case arose from the death of Steven Lawson, who was killed when his truck entered into a chasm on Clinch Mountain in Hawkins County where the highway had collapsed and flipped several times down the mountain. His wife, Penny Lawson, filed a lawsuit against the three governmental entities, alleging that their grossly negligent and reckless conduct caused his death.
The defendants argued that they were immune from suit under the Act because it only removes immunity for claims of ordinary negligence, not gross negligence or recklessness. The trial court agreed and dismissed the case with prejudice.
On appeal, the Court of Appeals reversed, holding that the term “negligent” in the Act’s removal provision includes gross negligence and recklessness in addition to ordinary negligence. The Supreme Court granted the defendants’ request for permission to appeal and ultimately reversed the Court of Appeals’ decision.
The Supreme Court held that the term “negligent” in the Act’s removal provision means ordinary negligence, not gross negligence or recklessness. The Court also held that the public-duty doctrine did not bar Mrs. Lawson’s suit because her allegations of gross negligence and recklessness were sufficient to trigger an exception to the doctrine. Justice Holly Kirby concurred but wrote separately, noting the “Rubik’s cube effect” caused by the Court’s earlier decision to retain the public-duty doctrine and its related exceptions after enactment of the Act.