Tennessee students to take TCAP this month

This April, the Tennessee Department of Education will be administering the annual Tennessee Comprehensive Assessments Program (TCAP) to students in grades 3-8. Through these tests, the TDOE hopes to assess the academic progress of students and inform strategic decision-making and resources to best support Tennessee students.
“The TCAP assessment is an essential measure to give parents and educators a big-picture perspective about how their student is progressing, including a closer look at each student’s strengths and growth opportunities,” said Commissioner Penny Schwinn. “Parents are a child’s first teacher, and the data gained from this test empowers all those in a student’s life to learn how to set them up for success."
Annual TCAP assessments are essential to understanding how well Tennessee students are being prepared for post secondary education and potential career paths. Furthermore, the TDOE has released hundreds of free and optional assessment resources to support educators in helping prepare students for testing with a statewide formative platform, Schoolnet. The 2023 release of TCAP items is now available on Schoolnet for multiple subject areas and includes a total of 287 previously operational assessment items.
The TDOE and educators across the state recognize the importance of helping students feel comfortable with taking tests. Healthy habits such as getting enough sleep, eating well, and exercising regularly are encouraged as preparation for the TCAP. Furthermore, if a 3rd grader scores “below” or “approaching” proficiency on the ELA section of the TCAP this spring, they will be eligible for learning supports such as summer learning camps and high-dosage, low-ratio tutoring, free of charge.
“Tennessee’s public schoolteachers work incredibly hard all school year to prepare students for success on the TCAP,” said one Tennessee parent. “Parents can do our part by encouraging our children to try their best and making sure they are well-rested. Together, we can showcase the achievements of our students, teachers, and schools as well as learn about areas where we can help our children develop additional skills.”
For additional learning acceleration resources, sample test questions, and the TCAP Family Portal score reports, visit Best for All Central’s Featured Family Resources.