Young Tennesseans will have the opportunity to learn about the state’s history and preservation this June 12-16 at the Tennessee State Library & Archives' Historians in Training: Junior Archivist Summer Camp.
Secretary of State Tre Hargett is excited to host another summer camp this year, “Our team has worked hard to put together a great week filled with activities that will appeal to any student interested in or wanting to learn more about Tennessee history and preservation.”
The week-long program will teach campers about historical topics and people while allowing them to learn how archivists protect and care for historical documents. Through hands-on activities, games, field trips, and more, junior archivists and historians will gain a better understanding of the importance of preserving history.
The camp, presented by the Library & Archives Education Outreach team, will take place at the Library & Archives building located in the BicentennialCapitol Mall State Park in Nashville. The cost to attend is $125 per camper with an additional charge of $10 for before and after care. Funding for the camp is provided in part by the National Historical Publications and Records Commission.
To register, visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/summercamp.