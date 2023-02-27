The Tennessee State Library & Archives is excited to announce their new Lunchtime Speaker Series as part of The Legacy of Tennessee State Parks exhibit, exploring the history of one of the best park systems in the country. Secretary of State Tre Hargett encourages citizens to join in on the free events and learn about early conservation efforts in the state.
The first talk, Early Conservation Efforts in Tennessee, will be held Thursday, March 16 from Noon to 1 p.m. and will be led by Tennessee State Parks Cultural Resource Manager, Hobart Akin. The other remaining speaker series events will take place on March 24, April 1 and April 14, with topics ranging from recreating the 1859 Port Royal General Store to the Tennessee State Parks Folklife Project, and archaeology in Tennessee State Parks. Noted experts, including Amanda McCrary Smith, Bob Fulcher, and Aaron Dieter-Wolf will lead each talk.
The Lunchtime Speaker Series events will be in-person and live-streamed on the Library & Archives' Facebook page. Attendees are encouraged to bring their own lunch, and seating is limited. To make a reservation to attend the Early Conservation Efforts in Tennessee talk on March 16, visit bit.ly/TSLASS1. After each presentation, in-person attendees are invited to view the Library & Archives’ Legacy of Tennessee State Parks exhibit, which is open now until May 13, in the Lobby.
The Library & Archives is located at 1001 Rep. John Lewis Way North on Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park. Parking is available for guests in the Library & Archives garage on Jackson Street/Junior Gilliam Way.
To attend The Legacy of Tennessee State Parks Lunchtime Speaker Series, reserve your spot for the March 16 talk at bit.ly/TSLASS1.
To learn more about the Library & Archives or schedule a research visit, call 615-741-2764, email ask@tsla.libanswers.com or visit sos.tn.gov/tsla/plan-your-visit.