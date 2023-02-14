The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for 63-year-old Tanna Taylor Stevenson, who was last seen in Memphis. She was wearing glasses, a gray short-sleeved shirt, and blue jeans. Tanna is 5’1” and 135 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.
She may be traveling in a black 2012 Nissan Maxima with Tennessee tag 672BBMM. There is no known direction of travel. Tanna has a medical condition that may impair her ability to return safely without assistance.
If you have seen Tanna, this vehicle, or have information that could help locate her, please contact the Memphis Police Department at 901-528-2274 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.