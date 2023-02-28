The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development have recently announced a partnership to strengthen the state's "Grow Your Own" initiative. This program, which is the first nationally recognized teacher apprenticeship model, will dedicate 10% of available TDLWD apprenticeship funding for registered Tennessee Teacher Apprenticeship programs. This financial commitment will ensure that year after year, the state will continue to invest in free, high-quality opportunities for Tennesseans to earn a degree and teacher's license while getting paid to do so.
Gov. Bill Lee expressed his approval of the model, saying, "Tennessee is leading with the first teacher apprenticeship program in the nation, and this key state partnership will ensure more Tennesseans can skill up with the resources needed for a career in education."
Tennessee Commissioner of Education Penny Schwinn also spoke about the program, "Building off proven success of our earlier Grow Your Own Teacher Apprenticeship models, Tennessee is leading the way to more effectively staff our schools. We are thankful for sustainable expansion through Tennessee’s strategic efforts to address teacher shortages through high-quality programs and partnerships."
The TDOE and TDLWD have also announced a $20 million investment to create the Tennessee Grow Your Own Center, in partnership with the University of Tennessee System. Through Grow Your Own programs across the state, each teacher apprentice will become a licensed and endorsed Tennessee educator, and all related coursework will be taken through the partnering EPP.
Tennessee is working hard to ensure that aspiring educators have the resources they need to become successful teachers. With this key state partnership and continued investment, the "Grow Your Own" initiative will be able to provide more Tennesseans with the opportunity to gain the necessary qualifications for a career in education.