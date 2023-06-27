Tennessee sees historic reduction in distressed counties

Tennessee has the fewest distressed counties in its history, according to the Appalachian Regional Commission. This reduction, from 15 to 8, is largely due to the state's investments in workforce, education, and infrastructure that have taken place since 2019.
"What happens in rural Tennessee matters to all of Tennessee," Gov. Lee said. "As Tennessee experiences unprecedented economic growth and job creation, we’ll continue our work to prioritize rural communities so that Tennesseans in every county can thrive."
The state has prioritized workforce, education, and infrastructure investments in order to secure economic growth. These investments have led to 213 economic development projects in rural counties, netting $16 billion in capital investment and 33,000 new job commitments.
"Elevating rural Tennessee is one of our top priorities," said Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter. "While today’s announcement is proof that we have made significant strides in reducing the number of distressed counties in Tennessee, we are committed to the eight remaining counties to help improve their economic status designations in the years ahead."