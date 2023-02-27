This week, the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council began processing direct payments from the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund to county governments, totaling more than $31.4 million as per the settlement agreements negotiated by the Tennessee Attorney General.
35-per-cent of the settlement proceeds are to be directed to county governments to fund programs and activities related to the opioid crisis, such as a continuum of opioid use disorder treatment programs, medication assisted treatment, recovery supports, and prevention measures. These funds will have an immediate and much-needed impact on the counties affected by the opioid epidemic.
The remaining 65-per-cent of the settlement dollars will be allocated through a competitive grant application process administered by the Opioid Abatement Council. The processes for applying for funding and scoring applications are on the agenda for the Council’s next meeting at the end of the month.
These payments will be the first of many, as funds from the Opioid Abatement Trust Fund will continue to be distributed annually for the next 18 years. Through the Attorney General's Office, the Opioid Abatement Council, and the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services Commissioner, the state is working to bring the opioid crisis to an end and repair the damage it has caused in Tennessee communities.
To learn more about the Tennessee Opioid Abatement Council, visit tn.gov/behavioral-health/oac.