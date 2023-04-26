The major tobacco companies that participated in the Tobacco Master Settlement Agreement have paid Tennessee $163.9 million, according to Attorney General Jonathan Skrmetti's recent announcement.
This agreement, which was concluded in 1998, settled Tennessee's lawsuit against the tobacco companies for their deceptive marketing practices and violations of consumer protection laws, which caused harm to the state, including increased healthcare expenses.
Tennessee has received a total of $3.8 billion from the Master Settlement Agreement so far.
As part of the agreement, Tennessee and 51 other states and U.S. territories receive annual payments, which are used to offset the costs of healthcare for smoking-related illnesses.
Additionally, the agreement includes important public health protections for Tennesseans, such as prohibiting tobacco companies from marketing to youth, selling tobacco-branded merchandise, and sponsoring entertainment and sports events.
The Attorney General's Office is responsible for ensuring that the tobacco companies adhere to their obligations under the Master Settlement Agreement, as well as state and federal tobacco laws.
If there are concerns about youth marketing of tobacco and underage tobacco sales, the Office of the Attorney General has a Tobacco Hotline that can be reached at (615) 532-9480 for local calls or (800) 890-8366