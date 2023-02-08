The state of Tennessee hauled in over $69 million in sports betting tax revenue in 2022, compared to the $40.7 million collected in 2021.
According to the Tennessee Sports Wagering Advisory Council, people bet over $3.8 billion in 2022, triple the amount of bets placed in '20-'21.
Across Tennessee, fans are betting an average of over $1 million on sports every day.
Dr. James Whelan, with the Institute for Gambling Education at the Gambling Clinic at the University of Memphis, said a big part of the growth and advertising for this industry is based on generating more tax dollars.
Tennessee collects 20% of the industry's revenue in taxes. Of the taxes included, 80% of sports gambling taxes go to education, 15% to the state for distribution to local governments, and 5% to mental health programs.
The state of Tennessee offers resources and support for problem gamblers and their loved ones. Assistance can be found through counseling, clinical treatment, and support groups.
State-approved and state-funded resources are located on The Tennessee Department of Mental Health & Substance Abuse Services website.
If you or a loved one is struggling with gambling addiction, you can also contact The National Council on Problem Gambling at 1-800-522-4700.