Tennessee is facing a need for at least $62.9 billion in public infrastructure improvements during the five-year period from July 2021 to June 2026, according to the latest report by the Tennessee Advisory Commission on Intergovernmental Relations (TACIR). This is a $1.2 billion (2.0%) increase from the year before.
The largest category in the inventory is Transportation and Utilities, with $35.2 billion in total needs (56.1% of the inventory). This includes increases in the cost of existing road projects ($1.1 billion), the cost of new road projects ($405 million), and the largest increase in transportation needs for an individual project—Nashville International Airport’s Concourse A ($155 million). The $669 million increase in needed improvements for Health, Safety, and Welfare infrastructure has also contributed to the overall increase in the total estimated cost of the inventory.
The report further indicates that 67.8% of the funds required to meet these needs is not available at the time the inventory was conducted—this is relatively unchanged from the year before. Excluding improvements needed at existing schools and those drawn from capital budget requests submitted by state agencies—both of which do not include funding information—only $15.4 billion in funding is available for the remaining $47.6 billion in needs.
For more information about the report, visit the TACIR website at https://www.tn.gov/tacir/infrastructure/infrastructure-reports-/building-tennessee-s-tomorrow-2021-2026.html.