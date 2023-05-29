Tennessee National Guard deploys 100 troops to secure southern border on Governor Lee’s orders

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee has authorized the deployment of 100 Tennessee National Guard troops to help secure the U.S. Southern border in support of 'Operation Lone Star.' This comes amid an ongoing national security crisis and a rising drug crisis fueled by an open border.
Gov. Lee and his fellow governors promised last week to address the current border crisis and announced a border security briefing in Austin on Monday.
"America continues to face an unprecedented border crisis that threatens our nation’s security and the safety of Tennesseans," said Gov. Lee. "The federal government owes Americans a plan to secure our country, and in the meantime, states continue to answer this important call to service. I am again authorizing the Tennessee National Guard to help secure the Southern border, and I commend these troops for providing critical support."
The troops are set to deploy at the end of May and will be responsible for patrolling and providing additional security presence along the border, as well as assisting road and route clearance, barrier placement and debris removal, and staffing outpost operations.
In December 2021, Gov. Lee authorized 50 troops to take action at the border, and he visited over 300 Tennesseans stationed there in July 2021.
Brigadier General Warner Ross, Tennessee’s Adjutant General, added, “The men and women of the Tennessee National Guard are always ready to serve their country anywhere, anytime. These troops are a capable contingent that will continue our long-standing tradition of responding to the call to aid our fellow Americans. The Tennessee National Guard is proud to serve and support our state partners in safeguarding the United States along the U.S. Southern border.”