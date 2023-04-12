Tennessee names new state Entomologist

The Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA) has appointed Cindy Bilbrey as their new State Entomologist.
“Tennessee’s horticulture industry depends on accurate plant inspections and expert staff who can identify needs and who are knowledgeable about horticultural regulations.", said Commissioner Charlie Hatcher, D.V.M. "As the statewide lead on insects and their interactions with the environment, Cindy will work with producers in all facets of plant certification.”
Bilbrey has worked with the TDA’s Plant Certification Section for more than 20 years and has a Master of Science in Entomology from the University of Tennessee in Knoxville and a Bachelor of Science in Biology from East Carolina University in Greenville, North Carolina.
When asked about her new role, Bilbrey said “I am excited to continue my career as State Entomologist. Working to ensure plants and plant material are healthy and free of invasive pests is integral to the horticulture industry. I’ll continue working with growers statewide to limit the impact of pests on their crops and help to facilitate trade within the United States and abroad.”
Bilbrey has lived in Tennessee since graduating from high school in New Jersey. In her free time, she enjoys kayaking, teaching swimming lessons, and Zumba. She is also a 4th dan black belt in Tae Kwan Do and treasurer of the Gladeville Lions Club. Bilbrey resides in Wilson County.