On May 11, 2023, Cameron Ty Bolyard, 35, of Greeneville, Tennessee, was sentenced to 600 months in federal prison. As part of the plea agreement filed with the court, Bolyard pleaded guilty pursuant to a Federal Rule 11(c)(1)(C) plea agreement to counts one and two of an indictment charging him with use of a minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2251 (a) and (e) and being a parent of a minor, knowingly permitted such minor to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 2251 (b) and (e).
Upon his release from prison, Bolyard will be on supervised release for 10 years. Bolyard will be required to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions during his supervised release.
According to the written plea agreement filed with the court, investigators received multiple CyberTips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children where Bolyard uploaded multiple images and videos to his Google Account of child pornography. Multiple images and videos were created by Bolyard where he recorded a minor victim engaged in sexually explicit conduct with Bolyard. Additionally, Bolyard uploaded over a hundred videos and images of child sexual abuse material, unrelated to the minor victim, to his account.
“This 50-year prison sentence sends a clear message that preying upon and sexually victimizing the most innocent and vulnerable victims, our children, will not be tolerated,” said U.S. Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III for the Eastern District of Tennessee. “We are grateful for the work of the Homeland Security Investigations- Johnson City Office and the Knoxville Police Department’s Internet Crimes against Children Group.”