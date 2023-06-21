On June 13, 2021, Devin McNulty, a 27 year-old Loudon, Tennessee resident, was taken into custody and arrested in relation to felony charges incurred from his part in the breach of the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021.He is facing criminal counts such as assaulting a law enforcement officer, civil disorder, entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds, and an act of physical violence on Capitol Grounds.
According to court documents, on Jan. 6, 2021, McNulty climbed the retaining wall to gain access to the upper west terrace of the U.S. Capitol before then making his way to the north door. Video footage captured at the scene shows a law enforcement officer telling the crowd to "get back," which is when McNulty can be seen standing to the right of the officer. Additional law enforcement arrived to clear the terrace of the rioters, and during this process McNulty pushed against one officer’s riot shield aggressively and persistently.
The case is being investigated and prosecuted by the FBI's Knoxville and Washington Field Offices, the United States Attorney’s Office for the District of Columbia and the United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Tennessee, the United States Capitol Police, and the Metropolitan Police Department.
It has been two years and nine months since the Capitol breach, and during that time more than 1,000 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 states, including nearly 350 charged with assaulting or impeding law enforcement.
The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with tips is urged to contact the FBI or visit tips.fbi.gov.