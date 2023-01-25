Tennessee Senate Bill 209 (SB0209) and Tennessee House Bill 256 (HB0256), if passed, would expand on last year's 30-day sales tax exemption on groceries, which took place during the month of August.
The bills would exempt food and food ingredients from taxes from August 1, 2023 through September 30, 2023.
The definition of food items and ingredients includes "liquid, concentrated, solid, frozen, dried, or dehydrated substances that are sold to be ingested or chewed by humans and are consumed for their taste or nutritional value," but excludes alcoholic beverages, tobacco, candy, dietary supplements, and prepared food.
Additionally, Tennessee House Bill 243 (HB243), sponsored by Rep. Michael Hale (R-Smithville-D40), proposes a separate sales tax holiday on food and food items for Tennesseans aged 70 or older from July 1 to September 30.