Dolly Parton

Host Dolly Parton speaks at the 57th Academy of Country Music Awards at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. John Locher/AP

It is a big day for Tennessee legend Dolly Parton who is celebrating her 77th birthday on Thursday!

Celebrations are happening all across the state, including one at the Grand Ole Opry, which takes you on a trip back to 1977 when her album “Here You Come Again" came out and using it as inspiration for their plans.

Local 3 News Anchor Cindy Sexton had the opportunity to sit down with her in 2012 and learn more about what keeps her working.

"I do work even when I'm home. I don't think of it as work, I mean it is work but it is my joy as well so you can't stop that mind,” Dolly said. “I'm always going. I come up with new dreams every day."

Local 3 News hopes Dolly has a wonderful 77th birthday and enjoys her day with her loved ones.

Tags

Recommended for you