It is a big day for Tennessee legend Dolly Parton who is celebrating her 77th birthday on Thursday!
Happy birthday, @DollyParton! You’re a Tennessee treasure, and Maria & I wish you a blessed day. pic.twitter.com/l2fDpRpPxv— Gov. Bill Lee (@GovBillLee) January 19, 2023
Celebrations are happening all across the state, including one at the Grand Ole Opry, which takes you on a trip back to 1977 when her album “Here You Come Again" came out and using it as inspiration for their plans.
Local 3 News Anchor Cindy Sexton had the opportunity to sit down with her in 2012 and learn more about what keeps her working.
"I do work even when I'm home. I don't think of it as work, I mean it is work but it is my joy as well so you can't stop that mind,” Dolly said. “I'm always going. I come up with new dreams every day."
