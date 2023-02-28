The Tennessee State Board of Education is inviting members of the public to provide feedback on the newly revised K-12 social studies academic standards through a second survey, open until March 26, 2023. The standards include key facts, concepts and information about social studies, such as culture, economics, geography, history, politics/government, and Tennessee history, as well as social studies practices.
Catherine Johnson, deputy director of academic policy for the State Board and lead project manager for the standards review process, stated that the standards “set the baseline for what students should know and be able to do at the end of each course” and build upon one another over time. Participants in the survey are given the option to indicate whether a standard should be kept, changed, removed, or moved to a different grade level, as well as space to indicate if a new standard should be added.
The first survey, which closed on July 18, 2022, received over 114,500 comments from teachers, education leaders, and parents. The Standards Recommendation Committee, appointed by the governor, lieutenant governor, and speaker of the House of Representatives and confirmed by the General Assembly, will review the proposed revisions alongside public comments to determine which standards to recommend to the State Board of Education for final adoption. The revised social studies standards are expected to be implemented in Tennessee classrooms during the 2026-27 school year.