Tennessee launches Council to help military, veterans, and families thrive

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee recently announced the launch of a new council to ensure that service members, veterans, and their families have the support they need to thrive in the state.
The Tri-Stars and Stripes: The Governor’s Council for Service Members, Veterans and Their Families will consist of 13 members, including state legislators, local leaders, key veterans service organizations, and a military family representative. This council will work to increase coordination between all state agencies related to military and veterans, ensuring collaboration of key public and private military and veterans programs.
The council will also promote Tennessee as the best state in the nation for military and veterans by pursuing strategic initiatives to enhance their quality of life. It will submit a strategic plan to the Governor by January 1, 2024, and will continue to provide key updates and recommendations to benefit service members, veterans, and their families.
“As we gather with friends and family to celebrate our great nation this Independence Day, we must also remember that freedom is not free – it has been hard-won and hard-kept by veterans and members of our armed forces,” Gov. Lee said. “These brave men and women deserve our highest respect and strongest support, and today, I’m signing an executive order that will continue our work to make Tennessee the best state in the nation for service members, veterans and their families to thrive.”