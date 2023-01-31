The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance's (TDCI) Division of Securities has joined a multi-state financial settlement with Nexo Capital, Inc. (Nexo) regarding the unregistered offers and sales of securities to Tennessee investors.
The North American Securities Administrators Association (NASAA) and the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission (SEC) recently announced the settlement in principle. 17 state securities regulators, including Tennessee, agreed to the terms of the settlement with Nexo in order to resolve its past unregistered activities.
Nexo, a Cayman Islands corporation established in 2018, provides virtual currency-related financial services to retail and institutional borrowers in the United States, including trading, borrowing, and lending services. It is alleged that Nexo failed to comply with state registration requirements and sold unregistered securities in the form of its Earned Interest Product (EIP) to over 93,000 investors in the United States, totaling over $800,000,000.
Commenting on the settlement, TDCI Commissioner Carter Lawrence said: “Tennessee’s securities laws were created to protect hard-working Tennessee investors, and the registration process is essential to investor protection. … State securities regulators are the first line of defense for investors and lead the effort to ensure companies that offer digital asset investments always comply with laws and treat investors fairly. I am proud of our Securities team and their work on behalf of protecting Tennessee consumers.”
TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Securities Elizabeth Bowling added: “Working collaboratively allows regulators to maximize our resources to efficiently reach a settlement. … This settlement is proof that state regulators and the SEC continue to work to ensure that investors have all the relevant information needed to understand the risks that come before making an investment.”
As part of the settlement, Nexo will pay a fine of $424,528.30 to each state participating in the settlement and cease offering and selling the EIP or accepting further investments in the EIP until such activities are compliant with applicable state and federal securities laws.
Tennessee investors are encouraged to review the blog post from Assistant Commissioner Bowling for tips on how to protect themselves when considering investing in digital offerings.