On March 1, the Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) is partnering with state and local agencies to host a car seat check event at the Cordell Insurance Agency in Old Hickory. This event is meant to help parents, guardians, and caregivers receive educational resources and access to certified technicians to ensure their car seats are properly used and installed.
This event will be supported by the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Metro Nashville Police Department, Hendersonville Police Department, Gallatin Police Department, Lebanon Police Department, Lebanon Fire Department, Mt. Juliet Fire Department, Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office, Sumner County Sheriff’s Office, and Wilson County Sheriff’s Office. Motor vehicle crashes are the leading cause of death for children in America, and the THSO hopes that this event will help educate and inform parents on proper car seat use and installation.
Julie Brewer, of the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, encourages parents and caregivers to attend: “With over 65 percent of car seats being improperly used or incorrectly installed in Tennessee, this event is a great opportunity to learn more about child passenger safety. We hope to see many families in attendance!”
The Old Hickory Car Seat Check Event will take place on Wednesday, March 1, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. CST at the Cordell Insurance Agency parking lot, located at 4331 Old Hickory Blvd., Old Hickory, TN 37138. For more information, contact Julie Brewer at JBrewer@tntech.edu.