Tennessee highway patrol graduates 50 state troopers

On March 17, the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security and Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) welcomed their newest graduating classes of 50 state troopers at the Hermitage Hills Baptist Church in Nashville.
The classes included 21 regular trooper cadets, who completed 16 weeks of rigorous training, and 29 lateral trooper cadets, who completed 10 weeks of specialized training. Among them were five troopers with associate’s degrees, nine troopers with bachelor’s degrees, and 17 troopers with prior military service.
At the graduation, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee served as the keynote speaker. He commended the cadets for answering the “important call to protect and serve” and said that the state would continue to make strong investments to put additional officers on Tennessee roads.
Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long also addressed the graduates, congratulating them on joining one of the most respected law enforcement agencies in the United States. THP Colonel Matt Perry encouraged the cadets to remember that service is at the heart of being a Tennessee State Trooper.
Trooper Michael Withers was named the top trooper cadet and was presented the Trooper Calvin Jenks Memorial Award for Excellence for achieving the overall highest average.
The award honors the late Trooper Calvin Jenks, who was killed in the line of duty in January 2007.