Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee’s initiative, Tennessee Serves, partnered with Mother To Mother

Tennessee First Lady Maria Lee's initiative, Tennessee Serves, recently joined forces with Mother To Mother to host a distribution event in Lake County, a federally-designated distressed county.
This event provided essential baby items, such as car seats, formula, diapers and wipes, new clothing, baby toys, and other baby supplies, to more than 70 families in need in the county and surrounding area. Tennessee Serves is dedicated to strengthening Tennessee families by equipping them with the tools and resources needed to raise strong and healthy children.
Janie Busbee, executive director and founder of Mother To Mother, commented on the event, saying that the rural outreach program allows them to provide essential health and safety items to families in areas where access is limited.
Social and financial barriers can often deprive families of the basic necessities needed to thrive, so Mother To Mother works to remove some of those barriers by taking resources directly to the community and distributing them free of charge.
Since its launch in 2019, Tennessee Serves has partnered with Mother To Mother to provide baby necessities to families in distressed counties across the state and donated items to benefit the nonprofit's distribution events.
This was the first Mother To Mother event to have been fully sponsored by Tennessee Serves.