Today, the Tennessee Department of Education announced that two additional educator preparation providers (EPPs) – the University of Memphis and Arete Memphis Public Montessori - have been approved to offer teacher apprenticeships through the state's Grow Your Own (GYO) initiative.
This expansion of opportunity will immediately train future teachers and strengthen the teacher pipeline in Tennessee. With these two new models, Tennessee now has 9 total approved EPP programs, offering registered teacher apprenticeships to 30+ districts and serving 200+ candidates.
The GYO Program will positively impact the apprentices who participate as well as their district partners, while providing high-quality academic opportunities for Tennessee students.
The department is also launching a Teacher Retention Listening Tour to hear directly from educators about their experiences in the classroom and is offering an opportunity for teachers to contribute input related to best practices or approaches to boost teacher retention across the state.