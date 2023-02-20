It's Severe Weather Awareness Week, February 19-25, 2023, and the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) and National Weather Service (NWS) are encouraging all Tennesseans to make severe weather preparedness a priority.
TEMA Director Patrick Sheehan reminded residents that, “Severe weather and flooding can occur at any time in Tennessee. During Severe Weather Awareness Week, we encourage Tennesseans to take time to familiarize themselves with their emergency plan and know what to do during severe weather events.”
Throughout the week, the NWS and TEMA will be highlighting different preparedness topics such as flash flooding, severe thunderstorms, and the important role of SKYWARN Spotters. Additionally, there will be a statewide tornado drill at 9:30 a.m. CST/10:30 a.m. EST, on Wednesday, February 22, 2023, and a statewide test of NOAA weather radios.
To be prepared for severe weather, TEMA and NWS recommend stocking an emergency kit with one gallon of water per-day, per-person for three to five days, non-perishable food, flashlight, battery-powered radio, extra batteries, first aid kit, personal hygiene items, cell phone charger, copies of important family documents, pet food, and extra supplies of medications, especially for those with chronic health conditions.
For more information on Severe Weather Awareness Week, visit weather.gov/ohx/swaw2023.