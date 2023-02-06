The application period for the 2023 Tennessee Elk Quota Hunt is now open and will run until February 22.
Applications can be obtained at any Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency regional office, TWRA license agent, online at gooutdoorstennessee.com, or via the TWRA Mobile App.
There are 14 total permits available, seven for archery only, six for the archery, gun, or muzzleloader hunt, and one youth permit.
Applicants must be at least 6 years old to participate, and no priority points are available for this hunt. Annual Sportsman, Lifetime Sportsman, and Annual Senior Citizen license holders do not need to pay an application fee, while all other applicants must pay a non-refundable $12 application fee plus a $1 agent fee. There is a $2 processing fee if the application is made on the Internet.
Hunters should be aware that there is a nationwide test shortage for chronic wasting disease (CWD) that is causing significant testing delays. Approximately 2,180 Tennessee CWD samples are currently backlogged until additional test kits become available.
The test manufacturer, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., expects more test kits to become available in mid to late February.
To be as safe as possible and decrease the potential risk of exposure to CWD, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advises individuals not to eat the meat from an animal that tests positive for CWD.
More information about CWD is available at www.CWDinTennessee.com.