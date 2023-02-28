The Tennessee Department of Education and Tennessee Education Research Alliance (TERA) at Vanderbilt University launched the 2023 Tennessee Educator Survey, inviting all educators, administrators, and certified school staff in the state to participate. The survey is voluntary and confidential, and will remain open from February 27th to April 14th.
Commissioner Penny Schwinn of the Tennessee Department of Education expressed her encouragement for educators to participate in the survey, stating, “The Tennessee Educator Survey is one of the department’s main ways to collect feedback on the state of education from those who have a direct hand in instructing and supporting Tennessee students each and every day. Teacher participation is highly encouraged to provide essential, actionable data that influences strategies and goals to improve schools and highlight successes in the classroom.”
This year’s survey will measure topics such as school climate, educator evaluations, instructional practice, professional learning, student readiness, specific state initiatives, and a math curriculum branch. It will also include additional questions on tutoring, career and technical education (CTE).
Districts and schools with at least a 45% participation rate will receive aggregate results to inform decisions at the local level, and schools with strong participation will become eligible for six staff appreciation grants of up to $5,000.
Dr. Norma Gerrell, Director of Schools for the Paris Special School District, noted the importance of the survey in her district: “As we see patterns and trends that we can celebrate, those become a building priority. Celebrating success creates a culture conducive to teacher and leader recruitment and retention. We have such rich data from this survey that can be used to inform opportunities, funding, resource management, professional learning, and an overall understanding of teachers’ needs.”
Dr. Tammy Garrett, Director of Schools for Bedford County Schools, expressed their commitment to the survey, stating “We encourage participation in this survey annually because we value an environment in which teachers desire to be and are able to develop the capacity to be the best educators possible for our students.”
The Tennessee Department of Education and Tennessee Education Research Alliance (TERA) are calling on all educators, administrators, and certified school staff to participate in the 2023 Tennessee Educator Survey. With the survey data, district and school leaders will be able to make decisions that allow all Tennessee schools to be great places to learn and work, and schools with strong participation will have the chance to receive up to $5,000 in staff appreciation grants.