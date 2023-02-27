Tennessee earns national recognition for workforce development program

The Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD) has been awarded the prestigious Pinnacle Award for Workforce Development by the National Association of State Workforce Agencies (NASWA). This award recognizes TDLWD for its innovative Project R.E.A.P. (Reentry, Employment, and Adult Education Program). This statewide initiative was created to help reduce recidivism by providing incarcerated individuals with the necessary educational and career training programs they need to successfully reenter the workforce.
Project R.E.A.P. provides tablets to inmates in county jails with access to adult education coursework, career training, certification, reentry preparation, resume building, job search support, mental health services, substance abuse wellness, life skills, educational games, and TED Talks. Currently, TDLWD has 5,868 tablets in 77 county jails, with plans to expand to nearly 7,600 tablets across the state.
“Tennessee realizes the potential for justice-involved individuals to make a meaningful impact on our state’s workforce once they reenter our communities,” said TDLWD Commissioner Deniece Thomas. “Project R.E.A.P. is breaking new ground by providing incarcerated individuals the tools, resources, and education needed to succeed in the workforce.” NASWA President and CEO Scott B. Sanders also praised the initiative, stating “Not only is this innovation enhancing their technical and educational skills, but it is also giving them the means needed to succeed in the workforce.”