Tennessee is encouraging its citizens to quit using tobacco products with the eighth annual Tennessee Quit Week, Feb. 20 to 24, 2023. The Tennessee Department of Health has joined with partners across the state to provide free resources to those who want to quit smoking, vaping, or using tobacco products.
Tennessee Health Commissioner Ralph Alvarado, MD, FACP, said, “We know more than 11-thousand Tennesseans die each year from smoking-related illnesses. Help is available for those who want to make it a priority to live healthier lives, and are ready to quit.”
The Tennessee Tobacco QuitLine, 1-800-QUIT-NOW, is a free resource for those who want to quit using tobacco products. Tennesseans can also text “QUIT” to 615-795-0600 or access www.tnquitline.com for free coaching and nicotine replacement patches, if eligible.
Cigarette smoking is the leading cause of preventable death and disability in the U.S. and annual health-care costs in Tennessee directly caused by smoking are $3.10 billion. All services are free to Tennesseans and can double a tobacco user’s chance of quitting successfully. Pregnant women who smoke are encouraged to contact their local health department to learn about the Baby and Me – Tobacco Free™ Program for education and support, and participants can earn free diapers each month for up to one year.