In 2022, the Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) returned a record-breaking $11.49 million to Tennesseans through its mediation and restitution efforts.
This figure is the largest amount of money ever repaid to consumers in a single year in the Department’s history.
TDCI's Consumer Insurance Services team mediated 3,249 complaints between consumers and insurance companies, resulting in previously denied claims being overturned and additional benefits identified and paid to consumers.
Assistant Commissioner Bill Huddleston expressed his pride in TDCI’s Consumer Insurance Services team for their record-breaking work on behalf of consumers. He encouraged consumers to file a complaint if they feel as if an insurance claim has been unjustly denied or if they have questions or concerns about their insurance policies.
TDCI regulates all lines of insurance and provides tips for consumers when working with their insurance company, such as verifying that an insurance company and an agent are licensed in Tennessee, reading policy documents before filing a claim, retaining pictures and/or receipts for all contents on your property, knowing coverage limits for auto policies, visiting an in-network healthcare provider, and purchasing life insurance with the assistance of a licensed agent.
If you have questions about consumer insurance, visit TDCI's website or contact them at 1-800-342-4029 or (615) 741-2218.
