An investigation by the Tennessee Comptroller’s Office, working in conjunction with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, showed that a Madison County commissioner violated state law by charging a $50-$60 fee to officiate marriage ceremonies in Madison County.
The commissioner involved was not named in the report.
Investigators determined that he charged and collected an estimated $115,220 in unlawful fees to officiate at least 1,970 marriages between January 2015 and July 2021.
Under state law, county commissioners are authorized to solemnize marriages and they may accept gratuities for performing wedding ceremonies (Tenn. Code Ann. § 36-3-301(c)); but, they may not charge a fee or demand any other form of compensation (Tenn. Code Ann. § 8-21-101 and Op. Tenn. Att’y Gen. 11-18).
Investigators learned that the commissioner would often send a text message to individuals before their ceremony. The commissioner’s text message made reference to “my gratuity,” and it set a $60 cash price for the service. The Comptroller's Office said that "by setting a fixed price, he was clearly charging and requiring payment of a fee rather than accepting a gratuity in an unknown or undetermined amount."
|Year
|Ceremonies Performed
Amount Collected
|
Total
|2015
|45
|$50
|$2,250
|2016
|253
|$50
|$12,650
|2017
|369
|$60
$22,140
|2018
|385
|$60
|$23,100
2019
|329
|$60
|$19,740
|2020
|381
|$60
|$22,860
|July 31, 2021
208
|$60
|$12,480
|TOTAL
|1,970
|Source: Tennessee Comptrollers Office
Investigators also raised concerns about the Madison County Clerk’s Office which directed and referred the majority of marriage ceremonies to the county commissioner. Not only did deputy clerks show their preference in recommending the commissioner, but in some cases, they would schedule appointments and collect money on his behalf.
“The Madison County Clerk must ensure his staff remain impartial when sharing a list of potential marriage officiants with members of the public,” said Comptroller Jason Mumpower. “I’m hopeful this investigation also serves to remind public officials about the state law prohibiting them from charging a fee for a public service unless it is expressly allowed by statute.”