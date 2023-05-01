Tennessee is celebrating Teacher Appreciation Month in May, as Governor Bill Lee has proclaimed May 2023 as Teacher Appreciation Month to recognize the hard work and dedication of Tennessee teachers in preparing students for success.
Throughout the month of May, especially the week of May 8-12, the Tennessee Department of Education is encouraging all Tennesseans to celebrate Teacher Appreciation Month, Week, and Day.
This comes after the Tennessee General Assembly passed the Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement (TISA) Act, which provides new, recurring state funding for K-12 education of over $1 billion, as well as an increase to the minimum teacher salary to $50,000 by 2027.
The department has also held a Tennessee Teacher Retention Listening Tour to hear directly from educators across the state about their experiences in the classroom and their input on how to best boost teacher retention.
Tennesseans are encouraged to thank a great teacher using #TNSupportsTeachers and current teachers can share why they love teaching using #WhyTeachTN.