Tennessee House Bill 0032, sponsored by Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, and Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, seeks to amend the Tennessee Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by prohibiting the manufacturing, delivery, and sale of food containing a vaccine or vaccine material without a “conspicuous notification” of its presence on the food’s labeling.
The bill defines “vaccine or vaccine material” as a substance intended for use in humans to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against disease, prepared from the causative agent of a disease, its products, or a synthetic substitute, treated to act as an antigen without inducing the disease, that is authorized or approved by the United States food and drug administration.