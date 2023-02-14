Moderna seeks emergency use authorization for Covid-19 vaccine for children ages 6 months through 5 years

A medical technician fills a syringe from a vial of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine in Bates Memorial Baptist Church February 12, 2021 in Louisville, Kentucky.

 Jon Cherry/Getty Images

Tennessee House Bill 0032, sponsored by Rep. Scott Cepicky, R-Culleoka, and Sen. Joey Hensley, R-Hohenwald, seeks to amend the Tennessee Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act by prohibiting the manufacturing, delivery, and sale of food containing a vaccine or vaccine material without a “conspicuous notification” of its presence on the food’s labeling.

The bill defines “vaccine or vaccine material” as a substance intended for use in humans to stimulate the production of antibodies and provide immunity against disease, prepared from the causative agent of a disease, its products, or a synthetic substitute, treated to act as an antigen without inducing the disease, that is authorized or approved by the United States food and drug administration.

Read the full bill, and keep up with updates to HB0032.