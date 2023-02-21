The Tennessee Department of Education and the Tennessee Grow Your Own Center have announced the awarding of over $5 million in subgrant funding to five educator preparation providers (EPPs), in order to expand the state's Teacher Apprenticeship programs. These five EPPs are Austin Peay State University, Lincoln Memorial University, Arete Memphis Public Montessori, Lipscomb University, and the University of Memphis. This initial subgrant funding is to assist with the program launch, candidate enrollment, and institutional costs.
Commissioner Penny Schwinn stated her excitement over the collaboration and shared commitment to create high-quality teacher apprenticeship programs. Through the Tennessee Grow Your Own Center, these programs offer no-cost pathways to strengthen the educator pipeline.
Currently, there are nine approved EPPs for the Apprenticeship Program, serving 200+ candidates and 30+ districts. The new apprenticeship models that launched in spring 2023, which include master's, bachelor's, and licensure-only pathways, provide districts with additional opportunities to address staffing challenges.
Dr. Susan Wagner of Lincoln Memorial University commented on the impact of the Grow Your Own Apprenticeship subgrants, saying that prospective teachers are now able to focus on their studies without the worry of tuition and textbook costs. Dr. Lisa Barron of Austin Peay State University and Bob Nardo of Arete Memphis Montessori Residency both expressed their gratitude for the support of the TN Department of Education and the UT Grow Your Own Center. Celia Anderson of the University of Memphis highlighted the fact that the subgrant allows their EPP to provide teacher licensure programs to those who would not otherwise be able to afford it.
The GYO Center will offer future competitive grant opportunities for EPPs, and the department is committed to investing in no-cost opportunities for Tennesseans to become teachers. The Best for All strategic plan set forth by the department also includes a Teacher Retention Listening Tour, allowing teachers across the state to give their input on the best practices to boost teacher retention.